After admitting to contracting COVID-19, Tom Brady says the new NFL season will be “challenging.”

Tom Brady discussed his outlook for the upcoming football season.

The quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers recently spoke with the Tampa Bay Times. When questioned if he had already contracted COVID-19 during the interview, Brady confessed that he had tested positive in February, just after they won Super Bowl 55.

At the time, Brady and his squad celebrated their triumph with a boat parade. With the start of the new season approaching, Brady gave his thoughts on how the pandemic would effect the competitions.

“I believe it will be a difficult year this year,” he said. “I honestly believe it will play a bigger role this year than it did last year, simply because of the way we’re doing things now and what the stadium and travel will look like, as well as the people in the building and the fans.”

“It’s not like last year, even though we’re being tried like last year,” he continued. It will be; I believe that guys will be out at various times, and we will simply have to cope with it.”

Brady has not made his immunization status public. Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians, on the other hand, stated that “100%” of the team’s players, coaches, and staff had been vaccinated prior to the start of the current season.

Brady and his squad made headlines during a boat procession on the Hillsborough River in downtown Tampa to commemorate their Super Bowl LV triumph. Many people thought Brady’s conduct of dumping the Lombardi Trophy over the ocean was an act of complete disdain for the prestigious award.

“In my opinion, complete disrespect!!! Imagine if it had landed in the water!!!!” one person exclaimed.

“For throwing the prize, he should be penalized.

@Katieshelby2 opined, “Disrespectful.”

Brady was asked what he was thinking when he chucked the trophy during the river procession during an appearance on “The Late Late Show With James Corden.”

After Corden presented a footage of Brady’s hazardous toss, Brady replied, “First and foremost, I was not thinking at the time.” “I didn’t have a single notion. It was just, ‘This looks like a lot of fun!’”

Cameron Brate, Brady’s teammate, was able to catch the trophy, and Brady expressed his delight with Brate’s trophy-handling abilities.

With a grin, he said, “I later found out that if that had been an incomplete pass, that would have gone down like 80 feet.”

