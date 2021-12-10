After admirers pointed out a flaw in a recent photoshoot, Michelle Heaton responded.

Following the release of fresh photographs of Michelle Heaton, her fans have expressed concern about her health.

She featured in a family photo shoot for OK Magazine and released some of the shots on social media, but she didn’t get the reception she was hoping for, and people were concerned about her breasts’ condition.

Because she was a carrier of the BRCA gene, the former Liberty X singer underwent breast implants before because she had an 85% risk of developing breast cancer.

Michelle Heaton offers heartfelt photos from her fight with addiction.

In a response to fan comments, she explained why her implants can appear “ruptured,” as some of her fans claimed.

She expressed herself as follows: “So, I wasn’t planning on saying anything, but after viewing the video and photographs in this week’s @ok mag, I’ve had a flood of comments on here and on @ok mag Instagram, as well as direct messages from individuals concerned about my breast implants.

“First and foremost, I appreciate the hundreds of comments that drew my notice to it.

“I simply wanted to reassure everyone that I’ve seen a doctor, and yes, one or both of my implants appear to have ruptured.”

She said that she had a double mastectomy and reconstruction over ten years ago due to her high risk of acquiring cancer.

She went on to say: “To be completely honest. I preach about self-care, and here I am, not even recognizing there was anything wrong since I have no feeling in my breasts, but when we completed the shoot and looked at the images, I noticed something had altered in their structure and appearance.

“I subsequently asked a friend to inspect them for me, and she told me that I needed to see a doctor right away, which I did.

“I’m now on a waiting list to see a specialist – the excellent NHS physicians are really busy right now, so I’m waiting in line with the rest of them.”

She went on to note that her doctor has told her that she would most likely require another reconstruction surgery in the near future, which she isn't looking forward to, and she reminded those who commented that unkind.