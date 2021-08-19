After addressing body shamers in a now-viral TikTok video, Camila Cabello says she felt empowered.

Camila Cabello has stated that responding to body shamers on social media made her feel strong.

The “Cinderella” actor recently spoke with Bustle on how being fat-shamed has taught her to embrace her fears and just celebrate her body for what it is.

Cabello responded to her critics by addressing their comments in a now-viral TikTok video after being chastised for her figure in June.

She told the newspaper, “I genuinely felt so liberated when I tweeted that.” “After that, I went to the airport, and so many women approached me and said, ‘I saw that TikTok, and it really resonated with me.’ My body anxieties actually decreased after I tweeted that because I thought to myself, “No matter what photographs come out or what people say, I’m now in charge of the narrative.”

“You may work out for a few hours a day and never eat carbs or whatever,” she said, “but that’s simply not a balanced life.”

“That’s not what I’m looking for… I’m not going to change to fit into that mold. I’m going to wear whatever I want, and if there are photographers around, well, that’s unfortunate, but I’m not going to entirely change who I am because of it.”

Cabello made headlines in June after photographs of her relaxing on the beach in Miami with boyfriend Shawn Mendes went viral. Cabello was not immune to eagle-eyed body shamers at the time, who made disparaging remarks about her physique in a bikini.

I adore my body.

Cabello sent a strong message about appreciating her imperfections and being appreciative for her physique and defects in a TikTok video of herself sitting inside her car in July.

She claimed in the video, “I was just running in the park, minding my own thing, trying to be fit, trying to keep it healthy.”

“Plus, I’m wearing a top that exposes my stomach and I’m not tucking it in. I wasn’t tucking it in all the time because I was running and existing like a normal person.”

“I am thankful for this body because it allows me to do what I need to do. We’re genuine women, complete with curves, cellulite, stretch marks, and body fat. And we’ve got to own it, baby,” she said.