After accepting the Donostia Award, Marion Cotillard discusses the #MeToo movement, calling it a “true revolution.”

When Marion Cotillard collected the Donostia Award for professional achievement at the San Sebastian Film Festival on Friday, she spoke about the “revolution” conducted by women since the commencement of the #MeToo movement.

During her speech, Cotillard commended the #MeToo movement with drawing attention to “women’s subjugation,” which she claimed has “become increasingly intolerable in the public view” in recent years.

“It’s always been that way, but after #MeToo, we’ve talked about it a lot more. It has allowed women to speak freely; it is a true revolution, an intense one, and I am extremely delighted to be a part of it,” Variety cited the Oscar-winning French actress as saying.

“Today, as women, we know we can count on the support of a community of women and men, and that’s critical,” she concluded.

“As a result, there are more women, more roles for women, and the more we talk about them, the more we shift our minds about them.”

“There are things that are no longer acceptable today,” Cotillard remarked. While these things were never approved by women, they were “tolerated by a big section of the population,” she said.

“Today, there is a lot of discussion and evaluation of the patriarchal society we live in, where women have a relative place,” Cotillard said, adding that she admired Greta Garbo for being both feminine and masculine.

Cotillard also discussed her character in Leos Carax’s “Annette,” in which she starred alongside Adam Driver. She portrayed a famous opera soprano with a troubled family situation in the musical drama, which received the top prize at Cannes.

The 45-year-old actress expressed gratitude for living in a “different society” than the 1940s and 1950s, when celebrities were “manufactured” and their personal lives were “negated.”

“Having a family and a career is much more acknowledged today, and things are more balanced – if we need a private life and a family, we can have both,” she continued.

Cotillard claims that having a “regular life” has inspired her to play characters who are utterly unlike herself. She’s discovered that the more unlike herself a character is, the more she enjoys playing them.

