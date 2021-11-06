After Aaron Rodgers revealed he is unvaccinated, Shailene Woodley posted a cryptic message on Twitter, which received a lot of attention.

During Aaron Rodgers’ COVID-19 issue, Shailene Woodley appeared to show her support for her fiancé on social media.

After announcing that he is unvaccinated and has tested positive for COVID-19, the Green Bay Packers quarterback has faced wrath. On Friday, the “Fault in Our Stars” actress appeared to share her own thoughts on the subject, posting a since-deleted comment to her Instagram Story.

The statement on the screenshot obtained by Page Six said, “Calm waves may bring you tranquility, but storms are where you’ll find your power.”

Some social media users have been blaming Woodley for Rodgers’ decision not to receive the vaccine, implying that she played a role in his anti-vaccine position.

One user posted, “Aaron Rodgers got engaged to Shailene Woodley and lost his mind and his deodorant.”

“Something doesn’t sit right with me about Shailene Woodley 1. vacationing in Hawaii during the peak [of the COVID-19 outbreak](probably unvaccinated too) and 2. sharing imagery of a brown woman and some nonsense about finding your power in a storm,” another remarked.

Some defended Woodley, such Ti Windisch, a sports podcaster who remarked on Twitter, “It’s strange and misogynistic to blame Shailene Woodley for Aaron Rodgers’ decisions. That is not something you should do. Rodgers is a big boy who makes his own decisions, and I know GB fans have been trying to place Packer troubles on his significant others for years.” Other followers begged Woodley to end her relationship with Rodgers, alleging he was a bad influence on her.

“[Shailene], get out while you still have the chance. You’ll be swept under the rug by him. Like he did to his parents and family, he’ll trash you. Don’t you see what’s going on?” one written

“[Shailene],

I sincerely hope you reconsider marrying this selfish, liar. It will not end well, so get out as soon as possible “A second user has been added.

Rodgers claimed that he “didn’t lie” about his vaccination status when he initially told reporters in August that he had been “immunized.” Woodley’s alleged social media post comes after Rodgers claimed that he “didn’t lie” about his vaccination status when he initially told reporters in August that he had been “immunized.”

“The NFL was completely aware of it when my return to the Packers,” he said of his one-game ban during an episode of “The Pat McAfee Show” on Friday.

Rodgers, who added that he is not a “anti-vax, flat-Earther,” also claimed to be allergic to one of the vaccine’s ingredients.

Atlanta's Dr. Niraj Patel told NBC News that the.