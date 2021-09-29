After a woman was struck by an Audi, the road was closed.

After a woman was struck by an automobile, a residential street was closed.

At 11:25 p.m., emergency services got reports of a female pedestrian being struck by an Audi.

Blue lights lit up the roadway, and a helicopter could be heard above Dragon Lane in Whiston, where the accident occurred, according to witnesses.

The road was closed as cops and paramedics dealt with the situation.

A woman was transported to the hospital, although no significant injuries are believed to have been sustained.

The driver of the car pulled over to the side of the road and is assisting authorities with their investigation.

“We were called at 11.25pm last night, Tuesday 28th September, to reports of a road traffic incident between a female pedestrian and an Audi car on Dragon Lane in Whiston,” a Merseyside Police spokeswoman said.

“The pedestrian was brought to the hospital for evaluation, but no significant injuries are thought to have occurred.

“The driver of the car pulled over to the side of the road and is collaborating with the investigation.”

