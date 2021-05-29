After a wild night out, Mike Tyson gave Ed Lover a Bentley, but his former manager took it back out of jealousy.

Mike Tyson has a slew of anecdotes about how he wasted his money when he was younger. During his boxing career, the former heavyweight champion amassed a fortune of more than $300 million, which he lavished on stuff such as $7 million necklaces, gold bathtubs, and exotic animals, but he also enjoyed buying cars.

Tyson had so many that he gave several of them away, including a Bentley that he gave to rapper Ed Lover.

Unfortunately, a member of Tyson’s entourage returned it to Tyson without his consent since he wanted it for himself.

In his peak, Mike Tyson was unconcerned about money.

In less than three years, Mike Tyson spent $4.5 million on cars and motorcycles.

During a 2020 interview with VLAD TV, Tyson discussed his propensity of giving away costly automobiles.

“Of course, I had automobiles. “Cars and money were meaningless to me,” Tyson explained. “As you mentioned, if I had $300 million…. What difference would $500,000 make?”

After a night out, he gifted Ed Lover a Bentley.

Tyson has a slew of celebrity pals with whom he routinely socialized during his prime. Ed Lover, a rapper with whom he frequently partied, was one of them. Lover demanded that Tyson drop him off to fetch the car he’d arrived in after a particularly crazy night, but Tyson said he didn’t have time.

Instead, he offered Lover the opportunity to drive one of his finest Bentleys home.

“Doesn’t your mother reside somewhere around here?” he asks. He hands me the keys to the Bentley after I say, “Yeah, she doesn’t live too far away.” Lover explained, “I take the Bentley back to my mother’s neighborhood in Queens.”

After then, Ed Lover kept the car for a few weeks.

Lover was still in control of the Bentley several weeks after the night out…. This is a condensed version of the narrative. I hope you found it entertaining.