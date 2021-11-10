After a week of objections from neighbors, the family park will be closed.

A popular family park is likely to close for the time being due to controversial construction work that has sparked protests at the park over the previous week.

After a week of protests over the Jamie Carragher 23 Foundation’s intentions to create a 3G pitch in Orrell Mount Park in Bootle, controversial work is ready to commence.

The plans have sparked outrage, with almost 1,400 individuals signing a petition opposing them.

Following the death of a guy in a car accident, a woman was detained.

Following the announcement earlier this year that it had been successful in a bid for £780,000 from the Football Foundation to build what Sefton Council described as a “much needed” all-weather pitch 3G pitch, the council has now confirmed its plans to move forward with the installation of the pitch.

The Council will replace the old grass field with a 3G pitch as well as new change facilities as part of the project.

The facilities will be managed by Jamie Carragher’s 23 Foundation, which aims to develop a new generation of sporting talent.

“We are aware of misinformation regarding the proposal that has been circulated online, and we have reaffirmed that important services, including dog walking facilities and a fully rebuilt children’s playground, would remain and even be improved,” a Sefton Council spokesperson stated.”

The Washington Newsday met with one protester at the park earlier this week who was preventing contractors from entering the park to begin work.

The standoff between police and protesters who had formed a picket line continued on Monday.

Carole McEwen, one of the protest organizers, told The Washington Newsday at the time: “We’re having to be obnoxious and block automobiles attempting to obtain entrance. We’re trying to do early mornings and late evenings because most of us work, and we’re listening out through the night in case they’re trying to gain entry throughout the night.

“Last Monday, they attempted to get access, but we were able to block them by parking on the public pathway. They weren’t blocking or hindering anything, simply parking on the public pathway so the big vehicles couldn’t go in.

“This morning, they attempted it again… ”

The summary comes to a conclusion.”