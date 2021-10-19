After a two-car crash, a ‘gentle’ and ‘loving’ Liverpool FC fan died.

The family of a ‘kind’ and ‘loving’ Liverpool FC fan who died in a car accident with two other automobiles has paid homage to him.

At around 7.10 p.m. on Friday, October 1, Alan Pimblott, a pedestrian, was involved in a collision with a mint green Fiat 500 and a red Volkswagen Polo on Chester Road in Macclesfield.

Specialist police are assisting the 58-year-family old’s after he was regrettably pronounced deceased at the scene.

Alan’s family paid a moving tribute to the Macclesfield man, describing how he was fondly referred to as ‘Pimmy.’

“Born and raised in Macclesfield to a huge and loving family,” they said.

“On October 1, he tragically died.

“Known affectionately as ‘Pimmy.’

“Alan leaves behind his partner, Jill, step daughter, Charlotte, all of his brothers and sisters, their partners, and a slew of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends to join his father, Albert, his beloved mother, Gladys, brother, David, and sister, Susan, leaving behind his partner, Jill, step daughter, Charlotte, all of his brothers and sisters, their partners, and a slew of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.”

“‘Pimmy’ or ‘our Alan’ enjoyed his pool nights and was a die-hard Liverpool fan, but his kind, loving sense of humour preceded him, and he will be greatly missed by all.”

“Funeral services will be held at 12.15 p.m. on October 29 at Macclesfield Crematorium.”

Both drivers came to a complete stop at the scene and were unharmed.

Officers want to hear from anyone who observed the incident or has dashcam evidence that could help them solve the case.

Information and film can be obtained by phoning 101 and referencing IML 1097984, or by visiting this website.

Anyone with information can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or submit a tip online.