After a two-car collision, police swarm the area and close a main road.

This evening, emergency services were dispatched to a two-vehicle collision in the Tuebrook area.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported as a result of the incident, which occurred on Boundary Lane.

A considerable number of police officers were reported to be stationed at the intersection of Boundary Lane and West Derby Road, and the road was closed.

At 5.31 p.m., Merseyside Fire & Rescue Service received a call about the crash.

By 5.35 p.m., two fire engines had arrived on the scene. When they arrived, the persons inside the two vehicles had already exited.

Both automobiles were severely damaged, according to photos taken at the scene. It’s unclear whether anyone was hurt.

Merseyside Police were also on hand to help with traffic management.

At 5.52 p.m., the workers had made both the vehicles and the site safe.

Police in Merseyside were contacted for comment.

