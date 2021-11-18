After a ‘tough moment,’ Josie Gibson of ITV This Morning sends a message to Holly Willoughby.

On today’s This Morning, Josie Gibson made an appeal to Holly Willoughby.

Following Holly’s sickness, the Bristol-born presenter has been hosting ITV’s main daytime show this week.

Phillip Schofield has been in touch with his normal co-host on a regular basis, and she has disclosed that she is recovering after a “tough time.”

He stated, ” “She has recovered from her stomach ailment, but she is still not fully well.

“She’ll be fine by Monday, but she’s had a really bad time with it.” Josie sent a note wishing mom a speedy recovery from her illness.

“There’s just so much I can wing it for,” she concluded, “so hurry up and get back Holly.”

After yesterday’s broadcast, Josie posted a message on her Instagram stories thanking the regular hosts for making presenting the show “appear so effortless.”

She stated, ” “It’s not yet 3 o’clock yet, and I’ve already had to take a nap.

“To be honest, it takes a lot of concentration. My brain is fried, and it was already fried to begin with.” Josie’s performances on This Morning have been well received by viewers, and she has continued to receive praise for her presenting abilities on the show.

“Thank you for the gift that keeps on giving,” Karen tweeted. “@Josiestweet is the most refreshing host on TV right now, love her.”

Darren continued, ” “Josie is the best fill-in presenter I’ve ever seen. Her presenting contact should be made more permanent, in my opinion!” “Please don’t make @Josiestweet go back to dressing up as a pigeon or something – I’m not sure if she enjoys it, but she’s a natural in the studio, you should retain her,” Selina wrote. Ryan wrote on Twitter: “I’m really enjoying Josie’s presentation of #ThisMorning. Is it possible to keep her instead?”