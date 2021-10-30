After a ‘tough’ health update, Judi Love is expected to be removed from Strictly Come Dancing.

Judi Love is the odds-on favorite to be booted off Strictly Come Dancing this weekend, according to the bookies.

After testing positive for Covid, the Loose Women panelist missed last week’s broadcast of the renowned BBC dancing competition.

The 41-year-old comic is set to perform a Cha Cha to Olivia Newton John’s Physical at tonight’s special Halloween program.

But, with BoyleSports slashing the chances on Judi’s exit, bookmakers believe this will be her final appearance on the dancefloor.

“Judi Love has lots to worry on Halloween weekend because bettors haven’t been scared to back her for the chop,” said Lawrence Lyons, a spokesman for the betting business.

“As a result, we’ve cut her odds to 1/2 from 3/1, so she appears to have a lot of work to do if she wants to keep her dreams alive.”

Judi received a barrage of messages from worried fans this week after she stated on Instagram that she has been having a “difficult few of days” in her fight against Coronavirus.

She stated, ” “I mean, I can’t even smell myself, and I know that some of you need to. I just wanted to let you know that I’m here.

“It’s been a difficult couple of days, and it’s time for you to get your health back on track. I’m not only talking about catching that check when I say that health equals riches. I just mean having good health so that you can live to your full potential.” Judi is expected to recuperate in time for tonight’s episode, which will be her final appearance of the season, according to fans.

Dan Walker and Tilly Ramsay are also in jeopardy, as they are the second and third favorites to be the show’s fifth and final eliminations, respectively.

Following his appearance in last week’s dance-off against Ugo Monye, Rhys Stephenson’s odds have been cut to 8/1.

Rose Ayling-Ellis, on the other hand, has positioned herself as the overwhelming favorite to win this year’s Glitterball because to her outstanding performances.

Below are Boylesports’ complete Strictly Come Dancing odds.

Who will be voted out next on Strictly Come Dancing? Judi Love is 5/1, Dan Walker is 8/1, Tilly Ramsay is 8/1, and Rhys Stephenson is 10/1. “The summary has come to an end.”