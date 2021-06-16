After a student in Year 7 dies unexpectedly, schoolchildren are offered particular assistance.

Following the sudden death of a Year 7 student, a Merseyside high school is giving expert support to its students.

Semina Halliwell, a Southport resident, died on Saturday morning, four days after being brought to the hospital. She was only 12 years old at the time.

Rachel Halliwell, her mother, said there is a “gap in her heart that can never be filled.”

Semina was a freshman at Stanley High School on Fleetwood Road, and the school’s principal, Neil Moore, said the death has left the entire community “very grieved.”

“It is with tremendous regret that we have been alerted of the tragic loss of a Year 7 pupil from our school community,” Mr Moore told the ECHO.

“At this unfortunate time, our sympathies are with the family, and our entire school community sends our heartfelt condolences and support.”

“Children have been told at school, and we will provide help to those students who have been affected by this tragedy at school.”

“Child Bereavement UK can provide further support to children and families.”

“We’ve reached out to the family to see if they needed any assistance, and we’ll do a memorial service at school for the pupils.”

“We are heartbroken by this loss.”

On social media, there have been many touching tributes.

“Absolutely tragic,” wrote Margie Davies. The family has my thoughts, love, and strength.”

“Rest in peace, sweetheart x,” Jackie Martlew said.

“It’s just sad,” Joyce Defoe said. My heartfelt condolences to the family. x” x” x” x” x” x”

“My heart goes out to her family and friends,” Flora Niroshini Thiruchelvam remarked.

“There are no words,” Becky Despard remarked. May angels’ wings lovingly wrap around you as you soar over the sky, Semina. You are the most brilliant star in the sky.”