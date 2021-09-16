After a string of failures, a landlord was penalized yet again for putting tenants’ lives at jeopardy.

For the second time, a “substandard” Wirral landlord has been punished for putting tenants “at risk” after a string of failures.

Landlord Frank Morrow of New Brighton was fined over £7,000 earlier this month after being found guilty of failing to get legal licenses for two houses he rented out as well as failing to do necessary repairs and safety checks.

He was found guilty of a total of six Housing Act offences and ordered to pay £7,190 during a court hearing held on September 8 at Liverpool Magistrates Court.

Morrow was previously fined nearly £4,000 in 2020 after pleading guilty to six charges, including failing to get a license under Wirral Council’s selective licensing process for two houses and failing to carry out gas and electricity safety assessments and needed repairs.

During an examination in July 2020, it was discovered that he had failed to complete the majority of the repairs necessary by previously issued improvement notices.

“A landlord from New Brighton has been prosecuted for a second time for violations of Wirral Council’s Selective Licensing scheme,” said a spokesperson for Wirral Council, which brought the case against Morrow to court.

“Landlord Frank Morrow was taken to court by the council’s Housing Standards Team for failing to get licenses for two homes he owned in designated Selective Licence areas. He was also found guilty of failing to keep his privately rented houses in good repair.

“Among the unfinished repairs was the necessity to conduct mandatory gas safety and electrical inspections.

“Housing officers discovered that the majority of the requested renovations required under previously-issued improvement notices had not even been started following an examination in July 2020.

“Morrow was found guilty of six crimes under the Housing Act 2004 by Liverpool Magistrates Court on September 8, 2021, and ordered to pay £7,190 in penalties and costs.

“Morrow had previously pleaded guilty to six crimes under the Housing Act 2004 on January 15th, 2020. These offenses included failing to comply with two improvement notices and operating two properties in a Selective Licence region without the requisite licenses.” “The summary comes to an end.”