After a stranger approached him outside Primark, Dad’s ‘confidence in humanity’ was restored.

When the stranger approached a group gathered on Church Street in Liverpool city centre, Karl Egington, 50, was standing under the shop’s cover as rain fell.

The man shoved £70 into their hands before leaving, pausing for a group selfie and asking them to “keep it up.”

Karl stated, “It doesn’t happen every night, but when it does, it’s incredible.

The father of two went on to say: “Because, yes, he was intoxicated, but he was strolling past, it restores your faith in people. He didn’t have to come to a halt.

“He was probably strutting his stuff with his girl and all the cash, but it doesn’t matter.

“It just goes to show that there are wonderful individuals out there.”

“Our freezers are empty,” Anneka Oates remarked, standing next to him in a hi-vis vest. “Now that we’ve received that, I know we’ve got dinners for next week.”

The mother of four went on to say: “We’ve managed to feed a hundred people. They’ve got a hot drink, a dessert, and a supper planned for the following week.” Karl works as a team leader for Liverpool In Arms at Night, a group that Anneka formed just over a year ago.

On Mondays and Fridays, the group sets up at 7.30pm outside Primark on Church Street to feed the homeless in Liverpool city centre.

Volunteers from Garston, Speke, Kensington, and Hunt’s Cross prepared sandwiches, fruit, fish pie, and chicken curry on Monday, December 13.

Karl and another volunteer frequently brave the elements to deliver food packages to people who are hesitant to leave their homes for the night.

According to The Washington Newsday, he said: “Many people will come down now that they know we’re here.

“People who are too bashful or vulnerable, on the other hand, will remain where they are.

“We’re aware that a few girls will remain in the doors. They’re not going to come out.

"Others are adamant about not coming down. They don't leave the entryway because they're afraid they'll lose it. Someone else will simply enter and take it."