After a steamy makeout session in Mexico, Jason Sudeikis and Keeley Hazell have sparked reconciliation rumors.

Jason Sudeikis and Keeley Hazell were caught kissing on a beach in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, earlier this week, sparking reports of a reconciliation.

Photos of the couple showing off their PDA while strolling on the beach surfaced on Wednesday, implying that they have rekindled their romance. Sudeikis even placed his arm around Hazell in one of the images before leaning in for a kiss.

Sudeikis wore a Three KC jersey with bright board shorts, while Hazell was dressed in a neon pink bikini.

The two met on the set of “Horrible Bosses 2,” a 2014 film in which Hazell played a tiny role. They had been longstanding acquaintances, according to an E! News source, before they became romantically involved.

The co-stars’ romance allegations began in February, three months after Sudeikis called off his engagement to Olivia Wilde, with whom he shares two children. In July, an informant told the newspaper that Sudeikis and Hazell were only having a flirtation.

At the time, the insider stated, “It was obviously never a serious thing.”

In the same month, Sudeikis spoke about his breakup with Wilde in an interview with GQ Magazine. “In a year, I’ll have a better idea of why,” he remarked. “And an even better one in two, and an even better one in five, and it’ll move from being a book of my life to becoming a chapter to a paragraph to a line to a word to a doodle,” says the author. Sudeikis also said that he’s been reflecting on himself and working to improve himself, stating, “That’s an experience from which you can either learn or create excuses. You accept some responsibility for it, hold yourself accountable for what you do, but you also try to learn something from it that isn’t immediately clear.” In the meantime, Wilde has moved on from their breakup. After working with him on her feature film “Don’t Worry Darling,” the actress is currently dating Harry Styles.