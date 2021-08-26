After a split in December, Zoe Kravitz and Karl Glusman are now officially divorced.

Karl Glusman and Zoe Kravitz are officially divorced after only eight months of separation.

According to ET, their divorce decision was filed with a New York court on Monday and was recorded on Tuesday.

Kravitz filed for divorce from Glusman on Dec. 23, nearly two years after they married in June 2019 at her father’s, 57-year-old singer and songwriter Lenny Kravitz’s, Paris house.

Reese Witherspoon, Denzel Washington, Chris Pine, and Laura Dern, her co-stars in the blockbuster HBO drama “Big Little Lies,” attended the star-studded wedding.

Since 2016, the 32-year-old actress and Glusman had been dating. According to a recent report from ET, Kravitz and Glusman married in a civil ceremony before their grandiose Paris wedding.

In an interview with Rolling Stone in October 2018, she disclosed her engagement to Glusman while posing naked for the magazine, following in the footsteps of her mother, Lisa Bonet. In 1988, he also posed naked for the Rolling Stones.

Glusman had a thing on Kravitz, but was too shy to approach her when they first met at a pub while hanging out with common friends, Kravitz recalled in the interview. She took the initiative and invited him to an after-party at her house, sensing his uncertainty. They ended up kissing, she said. They rapidly became romantically involved, and he moved in with her not long after.

In the interview, she added, “I can be my strangest self around him.” “It’s very calming to be around someone who accepts you just as you are.”

Kravitz was photographed with Channing Tatum in New York City last week, prior to the divorce news.

According to ET, Kravitz and Tatum went for a 45-minute walk in New York City’s East Village and appeared to be “happy” and “smiling and laughing” the entire time. They rode a BMX bike together after their walk. Although there was no PDA, the two appeared “quite calm” and “extremely friendly,” according to the eyewitness.

Kravitz is presently directing Tatum in “Pussy Island,” a thriller she she co-wrote.