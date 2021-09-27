After a spat with Ant McPartlin’s team, Lisa Armstrong was given a “warning.”

After slamming her ex-management husband’s team, Lisa Armstrong apparently received a “warning” from her friends.

According to Mirror Online, the make-up artist wrote a comment after Ant & Dec received the National Television Award for Best Presenter earlier this month.

Simon Jones, a public relations expert, wrote on Instagram about how proud he was of his clients following their record-breaking success, and was surprised to see Lisa’s critical comment.

“And you don’t give a damn who you screw over in the process,” she added. “Way to go.”

Lisa was rebuked by Simon, who ordered her to “move on” and quit blaming others for her mistakes.

Lisa’s close friends are also advising her to “maintain a dignified silence” following the divorce, according to a source close to her.

“Lisa believes she has every right to stand up for herself, and her pals agree – but they believe the public nature of it isn’t helping her,” a source told New! magazine.

“They’ve advised her that saying anything could make her appear bad, so she should keep a respectful silence. They don’t want her to think about what happened before.”

“Lisa still feels deceived by Ant and the people that worked with him,” the source continued. It was a particularly trying period for her, and while moving on, she hasn’t forgotten it.

“She believed she had played a significant role in Ant’s success. They had been together for a long time, and she had been his rock through it all. She backed him up and believes she aided him in getting to where he is now. Lisa felt she was cast aside by a lot of people when they broke up, and that hurt.”

Ant and Lisa had been married for 12 years before they divorced in 2018.

Ant recently married his former PA Anne-Marie Corbett, while Lisa has found love again with lover James Green.