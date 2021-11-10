After a six-month separation, Princess Charlene returns to Monaco and reunites with Prince Albert and their children.

Princess Charlene has returned to Monaco after a long absence.

Princess Charlene, 43, was reunited with her husband, Monaco’s ruler Prince Albert, and their 6-year-old children Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella on Monday after medical issues caused her to prolong her stay in her home country of South Africa by six months, according to CNN.

“Princess Charlene has finally been reunited with her husband prince Albert and children Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella in Monaco,” Monaco’s royal palace announced on Instagram.

According to People, Princess Charlene arrived in France early Monday morning after an overnight journey from Durban, South Africa.

In Nice, she stepped off her husband’s private plane. Before they all flew to Monaco, Nice, and Monaco, Prince Albert and their twins presented her with a big bunch of flowers. Matin reported on the incident, citing eyewitnesses.

When Princess Charlene landed at the principality, she was also pictured walking a dog, later identified as a Rhodesian Ridgeback puppy named Khan.

Princess Charlene celebrated their reunion by posting a family photo to her Instagram account.

She has her arm around her husband’s shoulder and leans on him as they pose with their twins in the photo.

“Today is a wonderful day. Thank you all for supporting me!! “In the caption, she wrote:

Monaco Info, a local news agency, also shared a video of the family reunion on Instagram.

Princess Charlene revealed that she couldn’t return to Monaco due to surgery problems in a July interview with Channel 24 in South Africa. Because her illness prevented her inner pressure from “equalizing,” she was unable to fly above 20,000 feet.

The royal pair could not spend their wedding anniversary together for the first time since tying the knot in 2011 after undergoing a second corrective surgery on June 23.

In a statement acquired by People at the time, Princess Charlene claimed she and Prince Albert “had no choice but to obey the medical team’s advice, even if it was incredibly difficult.”

She added of her husband, “He has been the most tremendous support to me.” “My regular discussions with Albert and my children help me a lot to keep my spirits up, but I miss them terribly. I can’t wait to see you again “[