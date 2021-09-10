After a simple request, a cyclist kicks a man in the head.

A man was struck twice in the face and kicked in the head after asking a bike to slow down.

The victim, a guy in his fifties, was walking his dogs along the Wirral Way near Melloncroft Drive West in Caldy when a cyclist rushed past, almost hitting the dogs.

At around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, September 1, the rider got off his bike and attacked the victim after he begged him to slow down.

He hit the dog walker twice in the face, pushed him to the ground, kicked him in the head, and then rode off towards Thurstaton.

Passers-by rushed to help the victim, who had bruising and swelling on his face, cuts on his head, and many bruises and grazes all over his body.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man in his mid to late twenties, standing 5ft 8in tall and having a slender muscular frame.

His hair is light ginger and he has a ginger stubble beard.

He talked clearly and did not have a local accent. He was dressed in all black lycra cycle gear, including black three-quarter length lycra shorts, a black lycra top, and black cycling shoes, although he did not wear a helmet.

A black-colored road bike, possibly a Boardman model, was seen.

The investigation is still on, and investigators are asking for anyone with information.

“This was a wholly unjustified and distressing attack on a man who was simply walking his dogs in the area,” Detective Constable Lyndsey Shone said.

“We appreciate all of the passers-by that helped the victim, and we’d like to meet with all of them to find out what they observed, so if you haven’t already, please do so.

“Our investigations are ongoing, but if you recognize the suspect from this description, observed the event, or have any dashcam, CCTV, or doorbell footage in the area that could help us identify him, please contact us and we will take appropriate action.

“Such heinous behavior has no place in Merseyside, and we’ll do everything we can to bring the perpetrator to justice.”

