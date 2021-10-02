After a shooter opened fire on a bike chase, police combed the area.

Police were searching the area after a shooter opened fire near Kirkby shops today.

At around 11.40 a.m. on Saturday, detectives were observed doing door-to-door inquiries on a street in the Tower Hill area.

Last night, emergency personnel were summoned to the site on Sapphire Drive, near The Windmill bar, after witnesses reported bullets being fired in the area.

Message from a man to the parents of a 5-year-old child who approached him in Aldi

Following a dramatic bike chase through the Kirkby estate, witnesses reported hearing a number of bullets fired around 8.40 p.m. on Friday.

A man on a bike was being chased by two other riders before a shooter fired rounds and the bikes fled the scene, according to Merseyside Police.

All of the males were said to be dressed in black clothing and were spotted by several persons outside the pub at the time.

Despite the fact that no one was hurt in the event, police are still looking for the males who were involved.

The investigation is still in its early stages, according to Detective Inspector Jackie Guinness.

“Firing a gun in a residential neighborhood is clearly an extraordinarily dangerous and reckless act that could have resulted in tragedy in the heart of the Tower Hill community,” she added.

Merseyside Police is still looking for information that could help them in their investigation.

Merseyside Police can be contacted via Twitter (@MerPolCC), Facebook (Merseyside Police Contact Centre), or by calling 101 and quoting the reference 996 of 1 October.

You can also contact CrimeStoppers, an independent organisation, anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or filling out their online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information.