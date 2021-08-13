After a sexual abuse lawsuit, Shia LaBeouf will play Saint Padre Pio in a film.

Shia LaBeouf, who was accused of sexual abuse and faced minor charges last year, is slated to star in a film as a saint.

Director Abel Ferrara, 70, has confirmed that Shia LaBeouf, 35, will play Italian Saint Padre Pio in a film about the saint’s youth.

“We’re working on a documentary on Padre Pio, a monk from Puglia. Ferrara told Variety on Thursday that the film is set in Italy shortly after World War I. “He’s now a saint, and he was afflicted with stigmata. He was also living in the midst of a very turbulent political time in world history.”

The saint “was extremely young before he became a saint,” according to the filmmaker, “therefore Shia LaBeouf will portray the monk.”

Ferrara will shoot the film in Puglia, Italy, in October.

Because he has been working on this project for a long time, the filmmaker stated that his future picture will be “larger” than many of his former releases.

Padre Pio was born in 1887 in southern Italy and died in 1968 at the age of 81. His full name was Francesco Forgione. His stigmata, which corresponded to Jesus Christ’s crucifixion wounds, made him famous during his lifetime. In Roman Catholicism, a person with stigmata is thought to have led a heroic life.

LaBeouf, on the other hand, made headlines last year for the wrong reasons. Following a brawl in October 2020, the “Transformers” star was charged with offences after stealing a man’s hat.

Two months later, the actor’s ex-girlfriend, artist FKA twigs, filed a lawsuit against him for alleged domestic violence. Emotional abuse, sexual battery, and assault were also mentioned in the case, which LaBeouf denied.

Following the complaint filed by FKA twigs, singer Sia came forward to say that the actor had also harmed her. “I too have been emotionally damaged by Shia, a pathological liar, who deceived me into an adulterous relationship while claiming to be single,” the “Chandelier” singer said in a now-deleted tweet. I feel he is severely ill, and I sympathize with both him and his victims. Just know that if you love yourself, you should stay safe and away.”

The actor’s next film will be directed by Nick Cassavetes and titled “After Exile.”