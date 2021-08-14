After a “severe” crash, a man in his 70s was evacuated to the hospital.

People can be seen watching as an air ambulance arrives at the scene in photos provided with The Washington Newsday earlier this evening, while another photo shows many police cars in attendance.

“Emergency services are now on the scene of a major road traffic collision,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said.

“At around 6.10 p.m., we were dispatched to the area following reports of a black Ford Fiesta colliding with a pedestrian at the intersection of Utting Avenue East and Stalisfield Avenue.

“The pedestrian, who is believed to be in his 70s, was flown to the hospital by air ambulance with injuries to his head, chest, and legs.

“The car’s driver stayed at the scene and is aiding officers,” Merseyside Police said.