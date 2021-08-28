After a rule violation, Bradley Walsh dragged a competitor from The Chase off set.

On last night’s edition of The Chase, Bradley Walsh had to draw a famous guest to the side.

Lucy Porter, a former Coronation Street actress, was accused of attempting to “ruin” his show by breaking the rules, according to the former Coronation Street host.

On Friday, August 27, at 5 p.m., Bradley asked Lucy, “Picasso at the Lapin Agile” is an award-winning play by which actor-comedian?”

Top retailers have recalled pork scratchings, pasta pots, and chocolate.

According to Birmingham Live, Lucy became so passionate throughout the question that she clicked her buzzer before Bradley had finished the multiple choice responses.

a, Billy Crystal, b, Steve Martin, or c, Martin Short were the responses given.

“Did you press that button?” Bradley inquired. I’ll tell you something right now…

“You can’t hit the button until I’ve done reading the question, no matter how much you love him more than me!”

“Don’t come in and try to manage the show; we’ll fall out, my dear.”

“I say what you put, and you don’t hit the button until I’ve finished the question.”

He then went on with the broadcast, but before Bradley could divulge whatever response Lucy had chosen, she said that she had replied Steve Martin herself.

“I say what you’ve put, you don’t,” Bradley joked as he pulled her to the side of the stage.

“I’m the one who tells you what to do. You don’t push the button until I’ve finished the question, and I’ll be the one to say what you’ve written.

“You’re not trying to run the show here, okay? My love, we’re going to fall out.”

The evening also featured Jay Rayner, Steve Davies, and Krishnan Guru-Murthy.

Viewers were overjoyed when the team beat Anne Hegerty, often known as the Governess, in the Final Chase of tonight’s program, collecting a big £150,000 plus jackpot.

ITV The Chase continues to air every weekday at 5 p.m. on ITV 1 and the ITV Hub, with episodes also available for viewing later.