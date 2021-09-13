After a remarkable debut victory, Paddy Pimblett was unsurprised by the UFC’s reaction.

Paddy Pimblett has stated that the increase in recognition he has earned as a result of his first UFC victory is precisely what he expected.

Last weekend in Las Vegas, the Liverpudlian shined in his victory over Luigi Vendramini, on a night when Molly McCann also stole the show.

The 26-year-old, who was already known as one of the most intriguing MMA fighters in the UK, has received a lot of attention as a result of this.

While many people would have been taken aback by the amount of attention and interest, Pimblett was expecting it after his UFC debut.

“All of this is exactly what I expected; I knew I was going to steal the show and that everyone would be talking about me. It’s more for my family and the missus than for me because I’ve known this was coming for a long time,” he explained.

“To be honest, it’s no longer about the money; it’s about the celebrity. I received more money from Cage Warriors than I did from this UFC bout. It’s more about the celebrity and such.

“When I was 21, I let it all go to my head and convinced myself that I was greater than I was, that I was the greatest thing since sliced bread.

“Now, in my life, everything is the same for me. I’ve got my fiancé, my family, and my close friends, and I’m not going to let any bandwagon-jumpers force me to go out just to aid them. This is a selfish sport; I’m in it for myself, plain and simple.

“I saw everything coming, so why be nervous when you know you’re going to win?” I was confident that I would win and that I would take the bonus. To be honest, I didn’t really celebrate the bonus because it’s just the beginning of many more to come.

“I’ll get another bonus if I fight before the end of the year. I’m going after them, at least until I get a new contract.”