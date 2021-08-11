After a raid on an apartment, a man was discovered with 60,000 counterfeit cigarettes.

When trading standards authorities raided an apartment above a minimarket in Southport, they discovered a guy with almost 60,000 cigarettes.

Alan Alani, 32, who lived above Wisla Supermarket on Lord Street, pleaded to carrying counterfeit cigarettes at Liverpool Crown Court this week, more than three years after his arrest in July 2018.

He told police he was acting as a “middle man” when he was arrested, and he claimed in court on Wednesday (August 11) that he had been offered a job selling cigarettes at the minimarket when he was homeless and unemployed.

Alani arrived in the UK some 15 years ago after fleeing political persecution in Iran, but his status as an asylum seeker hindered him from getting work or housing, according to a probation officer.

“He had gone out for a meal one day and been offered employment selling cigarettes,” the probation officer explained.

“He claims he hadn’t considered the goods to be counterfeit or illegal; he was simply happy for the opportunity to earn a living.

“He claims that he has been doing this for a long time and that it was only after he was caught and questioned by the police that he realized the goods were counterfeit.”

On July 18, 2018, trading standards officers from Sefton Council raided the shop where Alani worked as a supervisor.

Officers discovered 3,324 packages of 20 cigarettes labelled with bogus insignia for Richmond, Regal, Mayfair, and Winston in one of the flats above the shop, which were described in court as “a considerable quantity” worth more than £33,000.

“When interviewed, Mr Alani refused to recognise that he was a manager of the store and maintained he was a supervisor,” prosecutor Freddie Humphreys told the court on Wednesday (August 11).

“Text conversations between Mr Alani and another member of staff reveal her requesting that he deliver cigarettes to the shop for her, and he consenting to do so.”

Alani’s lawyer, Carmel Wilde, said his client had changed his life since his detention and had been granted temporary leave to remain, allowing him to apply for universal credit. “The summary has come to an end.”