After a police scrambler chase, a man will miss the England game.

After apprehending a man on a scrambler bike in Kirkby, police discovered a cannabis farm.

The scrambler was discovered being ridden “dangerously” in the Old Rough Park area yesterday, according to officers. This sparked a chase, during which the man attempted to abandon the bike and flee.

He was apprehended on the spot.

As a result of a collision between a Mercedes and a Kia, two people have been hurt and two roads have been closed.

During a check of his home, authorities discovered a cannabis grow with an estimated annual yield of £4,800. Officers confiscated £2000 in deal bags that may be sold on the street.

“Kirkby community team has detained a male after he was riding dangerously around Old Rough Park/Old Rough Lane on a scrambler bike,” police wrote on Facebook last night.

“He tried to flee officers but was apprehended on Roughwood Drive and attempted to abandon the bike.” Officers arrived at his home and discovered a cannabis grow.

“A total of £48000 PA, about £2000 in individual deal bags, and a Suzuki scrambler bike were seized.”

“To make matters worse, he’ll be unavailable for the England game.”

A police spokeswoman confirmed the arrest of a 19-year-old guy.