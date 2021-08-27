After a police chase, the driver abandons his vehicle, prompting a manhunt.

After leading police on a chase in Wirral this afternoon, a manhunt was initiated.

At around lunchtime on Thursday, August 26, officers were alerted to a motorist that had failed to stop in Wallasey.

A Volkswagen Golf was discovered abandoned on Walmsley Street after a chase that included police cars and a helicopter.

Four allegations of rape and one count of sexual assault have been filed against footballer Benjamin Mendy.

Merseyside Police reported that their investigation is still ongoing, and that they are searching the surrounding area for the driver.

Anyone with information can contact @MerPolCC or CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111 and mention log 401 from August 26th.

Visit liverpoolecho.co.uk/news for the most up-to-date information.