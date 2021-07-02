After a police chase, the bakery robbers abandon their Audi and flee on foot.

Burglars led cops on a high-speed chase through leafy Cheshire before abandoning their Audi and fleeing on foot in Runcorn.

The pursuit began soon before 11 p.m. last night, when cops received allegations that intruders had forced their way into Chatwins Bakery on Norley Road in Cuddington.

They were last seen driving a black Audi S3 Quattro down the A49 Warrington Road.

Pursuing officers attempted to stop the car, but it sped away through Norley and Frodsham on its way to Runcorn.

It was discovered near Beechwood Avenue in Runcorn, according to a spokesman for Cheshire Constabulary.

The suspects were nowhere to be found.

Late last night, a helicopter was dispatched to the region as part of the search.

The ECHO went to the scene this morning, where a homeowner who did not want to be identified reported the car came to a halt on a back route behind Whinfell Grove.

This was in addition to an original information from a Beechwood homeowner who stated that the automobile had stopped or wrecked on Whinfell Grove and that police dogs had been used in the hunt.

The bright blue lights from the search through their window kept one resident awake, according to the ECHO.

Another person said they heard the helicopter but didn’t see or hear anything else.

Witnesses, dashcam footage, and any other footage of the Audi are being sought by police.

“Enquiries into this incident are ongoing, and we are dedicated to doing everything we can to track down those responsible,” Detective Constable Paul Matchett said.

“As part of our investigation, we’d like to hear from anyone who was in Cuddington at the time of the event who believes they might have information that could help us.

“The same goes for anyone in Runcorn’s Beechwood neighborhood who thinks they saw the criminals escape the scene after abandoning the Audi near Beechwood Avenue.

“Anyone having CCTV or dashcam evidence of the crime, or the culprits fleeing the area in Beechwood, should contact us.”

Anyone with information should contact Cheshire police on 101 and reference IML 1027168, or go to https://www.cheshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/.

