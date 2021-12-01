After a period with Liverpool, John Achterberg claims Simon Mignolet’s return.

John Achterberg, Liverpool’s goalkeeping coach, believes Simon Mignolet is competent enough to return to the Premier League, calling other top-flight goalkeepers “inferior.”

During his six-year stay with the Reds, the Belgian goalkeeper made 204 games, including four seasons as the club’s first choice.

After an initial battle from Loris Karius, Alisson’s arrival from Roma in 2018 prompted Mignolet to join Club Brugge in 2019.

Liverpool’s goalkeeping coach, on the other hand, has defended Mignolet’s abilities after the 33-year-old has been chastised for some of his recent performances.

“Simon is just a really good goalie,” Achterberg told Belgian publication HLN, according to Sport Witness.

“However, they anticipated everything to be perfect at Liverpool.” I still see much worse goalkeepers than Simon in the Premier League now, where he could and should play.

“No one came to him because of that criticism, even though he wanted to play every week.”

“There was never a day when I thought Simon wasn’t doing his job,” Achterberg remarked. He knows how to leave it behind because he is so skilled.

“Can you tell me how you do it?” Continue to work and return to the basics. Attempting to keep things as simple as possible. Without taking numerous risks, and with complete focus. I’m attempting to reclaim your favor.” Since joining Brugge, the Belgian international has won two league titles and has only missed two league games.

As a result of perceived blunders against some of Brugge’s more high-profile opponents, like as Genk and Standard Liege, Mignolet, who has previously voiced his excitement at returning to Belgium, has come under heightened scrutiny.

In a 2019 interview, Mignolet discussed his reasons for leaving Liverpool, reiterating Achterberg’s concerns about being unable to go to a more high-profile team.

“I’d been on the bench for a year and a half, and with Euro 2020 approaching, I knew I needed to start playing regularly if I wanted to be a part of the Belgian squad,” he explained.

“As a No. 2 goalie, the more time you spend on the bench, the harder it is to come back and play at a good level.” That is what I believe.

“Some people can accept. “Summary concludes.”