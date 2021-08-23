After a pensioner’s purse was stolen in Aldi, police are looking for a man wearing a flat cap.

While shopping at an Aldi store in Runcorn, a pensioner’s pocketbook was stolen from her bag.

On Wednesday, June 30, about noon, the 80-year-old was shopping in Aldi on Southway when a man grabbed her pocketbook from her bag.

Cheshire Police have published CCTV photographs of a man they want to question in relation to the incident.

A flat cap, black face mask, blue shirt, and black gilet are worn by the man in the photo.

I’d urge anyone who recognizes the man to contact us so that we can move forward with our investigations,’ said PC James Sant.

Anyone with information can call Cheshire Police on 101 or submit a tip online using the reference number IML 1026638. Alternatively, anonymous information can be provided by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

