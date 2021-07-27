After a PDA-filled yacht trip, Jennifer Lopez wears the ‘Ben’ necklace.

Jennifer Lopez is definitely overjoyed as she expresses more of her passion for her current beau, Ben Affleck, after recently heating things up on a vacation trip onboard a yacht in St. Tropez.

While out shopping in Monaco on Monday, the “I’m Real” star was photographed wearing a “Ben” necklace.

Lopez wore a sleeveless, body-hugging white dress, a hat, patterned mask, and, of course, her new jewelry for her shopping trip.

After a PDA-filled holiday weekend with Affleck to mark her 52nd birthday, the singer revealed her new personalized jewelry.

Fans were reminded of Lopez’s 2002 music video for “Jenny from the Block” after seeing a snapshot of Affleck, 48, squeezing Lopez’s backside as she was sunbathing. Like the time on the yacht, a younger Affleck touched Lopez’s behind in a music video from 2002.

Nearly 20 years after the video, the pair is back in one other’s lives. Both are divorced from their former wives and co-parent their children from previous marriages.

Lopez also confirmed the return of “Bennifer” over the weekend when she shared an Instagram snapshot of herself and Affleck sharing a passionate kiss on the beach.

“52, what it do,” the “If you had my love” singer captioned an Instagram snapshot that has received over eight million likes from fans who are happy to see “Bennifer” back on the scene.

According to Vogue, Lopez was photographed wearing a patterned two-piece Valentino bikini, a vintage floral cloak, and a green Nick Fouquet hat. While they smooched for the camera, Affleck was dressed casually in a navy blue shirt.

Lopez’s ex-fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, was also on holiday in the French Riviera, according to ET. Rodriguez was partying on a boat with friends including Jessie James and Eric Decker, as well as Melanie Collins, a sideline reporter for the NFL and CBS.

Rodriguez “had already accepted the fact that he and Lopez are not getting back together and that he is aware of the limelight around his ex-fiancée and Affleck,” according to the same ET article.

“When they originally split up, he tried to work things out and clung to the hope that he and J.Lo would reunite,” a source told ET. “He’s accepted the truth that it’s all over now.”