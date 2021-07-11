After a PDA-filled bike ride, Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead kiss passionately.

In recent weeks, Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead have not been bashful about expressing their love for each other in public.

When Zellweger and Anstead went to a hardware store on Thursday, they were photographed embracing hugs and kissing passionately.

The couple put their arms around each other as they entered a Home Depot, according to images acquired by Page Six. As they exited the store with many logs of firewood for an impending getaway and loaded their items into their SUV, they proceeded to demonstrate lots of PDA.

The actress donned a gray long-sleeved blouse, black cropped leggings, and a backward Texas Longhorns baseball cap to the grocery run. She was also seen carrying what appeared to be a water container and carrying a cross-body purse and a pair of rust-colored shoes.

The star of “Wheeler Dealers” was similarly dressed casually, in a gray T-shirt, black shorts, and black flip flops.

Anstead and Zellweger were also seen packing on the PDA while on a bike ride in Laguna Beach, California, a few days before their hardware store visit, as they spent the Fourth of July together.

The duo walked down the sidewalk in athletic gear before hopping on their bikes, according to images published by Entertainment Tonight. When they came to a halt at a traffic signal, Anstead moved in to kiss the Oscar winner on the neck.

Anstead and ex-wife Christina Haack divorced in June, nine months after they announced their separation.

According to legal documents, they will continue to share joint custody of their son, Hudson.

Anstead is “happy about life and excited in general,” according to an unnamed source who previously told Us Weekly that he participated in a breakup rehabilitation program following his split from Haack.

“Part of it could be because he’s dating Renée, but he was obviously happy about completing this project, and he seems excited about all the many projects he’s working on,” the source continued.

“You can tell he’s in a good place in his life because he’s overjoyed. He appears to be on fire. He’s exactly where he wants to be and is achieving his goals.”

Anstead’s new romance was initially reported in late June.

He met the actress while filming “Celebrity IOU Joyride,” Anstead’s upcoming Discovery+ series spin-off of Drew and Jonathan Scott’s blockbuster show “Celebrity IOU.”

Haack, on the other hand, has moved on from her second ex-husband. Joshua Hall, her new lover, was recently spotted with her. Brief News from Washington Newsday.