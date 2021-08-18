After a night of drinking, Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian reveal their favorite recovery meal.

After a night of drinking, Paris Hilton described the recovery meal she used to make with Kim Kardashian.

On Tuesday, the host of the new Netflix series “Cooking With Paris” came on “The Tonight Show.” She reminisced about late nights out with Kardashian and the dinner they would usually have after partying in the interview.

Jimmy Fallon, the show’s host, told Hilton that he had seen the episode of “Cooking With Paris” that featured Kardashian. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” actress assisted Paris in creating Lucky Charms sweets and cereal-encrusted French toast in the aforementioned episode of the food show.

Fallon then inquired about Hilton’s relationship with Kardashian, to which Hilton responded, “Since we were tiny girls, our whole life.”

Fallon was prompted by her remark to inquire how many times they had cooked together.

Hilton said, “Back in the day, when we’d go out at night, we’d come home and prepare grilled cheeses.”

“Brioche bread, cheddar cheese, lots of butter,” the food show host continued, revealing her favorite grilled cheese recipe.

Fallon then answered with his own grilled cheese recipe, which contains “Wonder bread and American Kraft singles,” among other ingredients.

“I could also do a lot of butter,” she adds. “And make sure the pan is hot,” he said, prompting Hilton to respond, “Yes!”

Hilton’s upcoming wedding, which will be filmed on an unscripted series from Peacock, was also discussed by Fallon and Hilton.

Hilton told Fallon, “It’s going to be like a three-day affair—we’ll have a lot going on.” Fallon then inquired whether she meant numerous gowns.

“There are a lot of clothes. “Probably ten,” Hilton responded, “because I enjoy changing my outfits.”

Hilton made news last month after online rumors about her pregnancy surfaced. The socialite said on her podcast “This Is Paris” that she received over 3,000 texts the day the reports were out.

“All five of my iPhones are blowing up,” she explained.

“I’ve received messages from people I haven’t spoken to in years. Thank you for all of your messages. She went on to claim, “I’m pregnant with triplets,” before clarifying that she was joking. She went on to say that her plan was to get pregnant after the wedding and that she was getting her wedding gown fitted.