After a night of booze, a former PC smashed his car and arrived late and “smelled of alcohol.”

Following a Merseyside Police misconduct hearing, Robert Woodman was charged with alcohol driving and was then barred from working as a police officer.

Following those disciplinary hearings, more information concerning his case has been disclosed.

They include the fact that he drove two automobiles while inebriated and originally reduced the amount of alcohol he had consumed.

Following a guilty plea earlier this year, Woodman received a three-year driving suspension and 160 hours of community service for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Following the events on Monday, December 14, 2020, he was charged.

On that day, he drove twice – in two different automobiles – while above the legal drinking age.

According to documents from his disciplinary hearing, he got behind the wheel on Eshe Road North in Crosby, his home street, while presumably over the legal limit, and then drove a second car down the M57 on his way to work while still over the legal limit.

He was engaged in a car accident on his way to work, and when he arrived, the documents state that he was late and that “his breath smelled of alcohol.”

He admitted to drinking “just short of a bottle of white wine” the day before at a friend’s house, finishing at 11.30 p.m. and going home at midnight.

In a subsequent interview, he stated that before going to his friend’s house, he drank two or three bottles of Peroni and that after leaving, he went to another friend’s house and drank two or three glasses of wine before returning home at 3 a.m.

Woodman, who had a spotless military record, was charged with discreditable conduct and violating standards of honesty, integrity, and fitness for duty.

The ex-PC, who resigned after his prosecution, was stated to have admitted the breaches and “completely accepted responsibility for his acts,” according to the report.

“In this case, the officer was guilty of drink driving on his way to work,” the misconduct panel concluded.

