After a miscarriage, Zach and Tori Roloff of ‘Little People, Big World’ announce the birth of their third child.

Zach and Tori announced their third child’s arrival on Instagram on Wednesday with a series of images. “Baby Roloff #3 Coming Spring 2022,” read a notice in the first shot. The second photo was a family portrait of Zack and Tori with their two children, Lilah, who is one, and Jackson, who is four.

“We’re ecstatic to share some fantastic news with you!” Tori added a caption to the photo. “We are extremely grateful to God for this sweet gift of Baby Roloff, who will be joining us this spring!” Tori’s post was inundated with congratulations from her celebrity friends and followers, who were overjoyed for the couple, especially after learning of Tori’s miscarriage earlier this year.

“Oh, my God!!! Yay! Yay! Yay!” Jill Duggar, star of “Counting On,” had something to say about it. “As well as wonderful photos!” “Yaaaaayyy!! I’m very pleased for you! God is AWESOME!” Danielle Kisser penned the piece.

“Oh, my gosh! I’m going to cry! CONGRATULATIONS!!!” Carlin Bates, star of “United Bates of America,” added.

“TORI & Zach, yayayayayayayayayayayayaya We are ecstatic for you!!!! I’m sending you a lot of love “one of the fans wrote.

After welcoming their youngest child, Lilah, in 2019, Tori and Zach have always desired to have more children. Last year, the couple revealed that they were expecting a child. Tori, on the other hand, revealed in March that she had suffered a miscarriage.

“We were ecstatic to be able to share some good news with you this week. When we found out we were having baby #3, we were overjoyed and couldn’t wait to tell everyone. At 8 weeks, we had our first ultrasound and learned that we had lost our precious baby two weeks before “She expressed herself on Instagram.

Tori acknowledged in her article that she is still fortunate to have two healthy children. She also expressed gratitude to her spouse, who she said “has loved me through it all.” Zach and Tori opened up about how they dealt with the loss in July. They helped each other raise their two children. They also made it a point to allow each other room and time to recuperate. Tori mentioned that they were adept at communicating when one of them needed to take a break. They also expressed hope for having a rainbow child following the miscarriage.