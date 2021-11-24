After a major I’m a Celeb gaffe, Stacey Solomon apologizes.

When Stacey Solomon was getting set to watch I’m a Celeb on Tuesday night, she made an unfortunate gaffe on Instagram.

Even though it is now in “Scotland,” the mother-of-four said that she still wants to call it “The Jungle” as she cuddled her children and watched the show.

ITV’s I’m a Celebrity was originally recorded in Australia, but due to covid, it has been relocated to Gwrych Castle in North Wales – not Scotland, as Stacey had assumed.

Stacey Solomon appeals to her fans for assistance with her newborn Rose.

“Now it’s time for cluster feeds and The Castle (I still want to call it The Jungle even though it’s in Scotland,” Stacey captioned an Instagram Story that featured big brother Leighton playing with new baby Rose.)”

However, the Loose Women panelist was quick to explain her error, sharing a second video in which she blamed her goof on her nine-year-old son.

“Leighton convinced me that it was in Scotland,” she said in the video, to which her son answered, “It’s in Wales!”

“Now you’re saying that,” the mother countered, “you weren’t saying that 10 minutes ago were you?”

As she described the story, they both laughed into the camera: “The castle is unmistakably located in Wales. Sorry, Leighton persuaded me that it was in Scotland, and I believed him “with emojis of smiling faces

The 32-year-old was a past contestant on I’m a Celebrity, where she was crowned Queen of the Jungle in 2010.

In the final, the former X Factor competitor defeated Happy Mondays singer Shaun Ryder by winning the public vote.

She was later offered the role of co-host on I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!, a spin-off show. She co-hosted Extra Camp with her now-fiancé Joe Swash, Vicky Pattison, and Chris Ramsey.