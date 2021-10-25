After a lorry overturned on a busy route, the driver was taken to the hospital.

Following reports that a lorry had flipped, Merseyside Police, Merseyside Fire and Rescue, and the North West Ambulance Service all responded to Rimrose Road in Bootle.

When emergency crews arrived, they saw a huge wagon parked on the side of the road, blocking one lane of traffic.

Rimrose Road was stopped in both directions while police worked to clean the vehicle, as well as spilt fuel and dirt, from the road.

“Firefighters are on the scene at a road traffic collision on Rimrose Road, Bootle,” a Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service official told The Washington Newsday.

“Crews were dispatched at 3.39 p.m. and arrived at 3.42 p.m. There are two fire engines on the scene.

“When workers arrived, one LGV had overturned and was lying on its side. When firefighters arrived, the driver of the vehicle had exited the vehicle.

“Firefighters are still on the scene, coordinating with police and paramedics to see if any additional action is required.”

A guy was brought to the hospital as a result of the incident, according to the North West Ambulance Service.

“Police are now at the scene of an overturned lorry near the intersection of Rimrose Road and Byron Street in Bootle, please avoid the area and find an alternative route,” Merseyside Police said on Twitter.

Due to the collision, traffic was severely interrupted, and cars traveling between Bootle and Liverpool were advised to avoid the area.

Vehicles were being rerouted down Knowsley Road because traffic was still at a standstill heading into the city.

While recovery trucks work to retrieve the lorry and its cargo from the scene, the road remains closed.