After a long battle with multiple sclerosis, Selma Blair is now in remission and says, “My Prognosis Is Great.”

Selma Blair has stated that she is in remission from multiple sclerosis, which she was diagnosed with years ago.

Since being diagnosed with MS in August 2018, the star of “Cruel Intentions” has suffered from excruciating agony and physical handicap. She also had trouble speaking and was unable to move her left leg.

The 49-year-old actress, however, claims she is now “in remission” after receiving a stem cell transplant.

During a virtual appearance at the Discovery+ Television Critics Association panel Monday to promote her upcoming documentary, “Introducing Selma Blair,” Blair was cited by Page Six as saying, “My prognosis is terrific.”

According to the Associated Press, the star of “Legally Blonde” underwent hematopoietic stem-cell transplantation. Stem cells from bone marrow, peripheral blood, or umbilical cord blood are used in the treatment.

“It took about a year for the inflammation and lesions to actually go down after stem cell,” she said.

Blair went on to say that she wanted to wait until she was “more healed and repaired” before sharing her experience with the world. She said she has “acquired a lifetime of some baggage in the brain that still needs to be sorted out or accepted.”

“It doesn’t appear to be this way for everyone,” she added. “It’s just me since I’ve been sick and misunderstood for so long.”

The actress from “Hellboy” noted that having her MS flare up was difficult. She felt “burned out” and that the flare’s prolonged duration was “killing me.” She does, however, continue to battle for Arthur, her 10-year-old son, since she “doesn’t want to leave him alone right now.”

Blair also mentioned that receiving an MS diagnosis can be “very isolating,” but that her friends and family have been there for her throughout her journey.

She also discussed how her celebrity has helped to raise MS awareness and inspire others to find courage inside themselves while they face the condition.

“Just seeing me with a cane or revealing something that can be uncomfortable was a key for a lot of individuals in finding comfort in themselves, and that means everything to me,” she said.

“I’m overjoyed that I have some sort of platform. By no means am I claiming to speak for all persons suffering from this or any other chronic illness; rather, I’m sharing my story in the hopes of normalizing one thing and allowing others to do the same. Brief News from Washington Newsday.