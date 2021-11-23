After a Liverpool FC match, a couple is blown away by a stranger’s act of compassion.

After Liverpool FC’s 4-0 triumph over Arsenal, a father was blown away by a ‘generous’ act of generosity from a fellow Liverpool FC supporter.

Ken Corcoran, from Cork, and his wife Gemma spent the weekend in Liverpool.

When the couple went home, they discovered their children’s Liverpool FC gifts had been placed in their hotel room.

After wearing black trainers, a boy was “forced to sit in the school corridor.”

After calling the hotel, Ken turned to social media to seek assistance, posting a message to the The Anfield Wrap podcast subscribers Facebook page.

The following was taken from the post: “I’m in need of assistance, and if anyone is in Liverpool city centre this morning/today, that would be fantastic.

“My wife and I were in town for the weekend and stayed at the Novotel on Hanover Street. We left early Sunday morning to return to Ireland, only to discover that we had left gifts for our children in the room when we returned.

“If anyone has the time, please stop by and ask for the receptionist’s direct phone number. We have a slew of irritated tiny ones here.” However, the family had already received many offers of assistance after only one hour, one of which came from Anfield Wrap host John Gibbons.

John had picked up the gifts for Ken and Gemma by 11 a.m., just three hours after the post was published.

Harper, their three-month-old, was given a Liverpool away shirt, while Mia, their seven-year-old, was given a top.

The Washington Newsday quoted John as saying: “I was just browsing Facebook at work when I came across the article.

“You could see he was worried from his message, and when someone is worried, you just want to do whatever you can to help them.

“I had a half-hour spare and went to the hotel, where they confirmed his identity, room number, showed our messages, and described what was left in the room before handing over the gifts.

“I suppose what most Scousers do is inquire whether they’re having a good time and give them advice when they’re in Liverpool.”

The summary comes to a conclusion.”