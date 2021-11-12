After a license is secured, a “old fashioned pub” could open in Wirral town.

Despite worries that it will create a noisy problem in the neighbourhood, a new pub could be built in West Kirby.

Michael Rice’s proposal to open a pub at 92 Banks Road was approved today by Wirral Council’s three-member Licensing Panel.

However, the company’s application for a change of use to a pub was turned down.

As a result, it will need to reapply for planning clearance before it can open.

If permitted, the pub will be able to open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., with alcohol not being served after 10:30 p.m.

By 9 p.m., the business’ exterior area must be closed.

Despite a petition with 47 signatures brought by Conservative councillor Alison Wright opposing the development, the licensing decision was made today.

Six neighbours wrote to the panel to express their opposition to the pub proposal, citing concerns about anti-social behavior and public disturbance.

Six more residents signed a petition in support of the idea.

Cllr Wright expressed concern over the potential impact of the property’ loudness on its neighbors.

She explained that because the pub will be located near a densely populated residential area, noise would have to be adequately handled.

Cllr Wright said it was impossible to determine the impact of any potential noise at the premises since no noise assessment had been submitted as part of the application.

The committee was perplexed because paperwork attached to the application said that the plan was for a bistro/restaurant.

However, Mr Rice’s solicitor, Barry Holland, suggested that a “old fashioned traditional public house” would bring something different in West Kirby.

Unlike many other establishments in town, the pub at 92 Banks Road would be solely focused on alcohol, with bar snacks such as crisps as the only food available.

A condition had been negotiated with Merseyside Police to prevent’vertical drinking’ at the business to avoid concerns with noise that could impair the lives of those living close.

This is generally understood to describe a large number of individuals drinking hard and making a lot of noise while strolling around a location.

Mr. Holland explained. “The summary has come to an end.”