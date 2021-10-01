After a legal victory, Britney Spears poses naked while on vacation with Sam Asghari.

Britney Spears flaunted her entire body on Instagram as she enjoyed a tropical holiday with her fiancé, Sam Asghari, to commemorate a court victory over her father.

The singer, 39, released a video from her vacation with fiancé Sam Asghari a day after her father Jamie Spears was suspended as guardian of her estate.

Spears tweeted, “A great day here in paradise celebrating,” accompanied footage of her and Asghari enjoying a day at the beach without revealing their location.

Spears and her 27-year-old personal trainer beau were shown riding in a boat after first seeing an infinity pool overlooking a beach in the video. The singer was also photographed swimming in the sea with only red bikini bottoms.

Spears also shared a series of photos of herself naked next to an outdoor bathtub in another Instagram post. She covered her private areas with flower emojis in the photos.

“It never hurts to play in the Pacific!!! No photo editing, psssssssssssssssssssssss “The tub curves,” she captioned the photo.

“#freethenipple,” Asghari jokingly commented on the post.

Later, the pop diva released a video of the two of them on a boat traveling to an island. Only the crystal clean ocean and a nearby island with palm trees were shown in the video. Spears and Asghari can be heard conversing in the background, with the singer laughing and saying, “Oops, you should know.”

Spears’ fans were overjoyed to hear her sounded so cheerful.

“What is it about that giggling laughter!! One person said, “She’s back.”

“Her laugh is one of my favorites. Britney, you are deserving of happiness and freedom!!” another has been added.

“Hun, you deserve every bit of paradise!” a third user commented

Spears did not attend Wednesday’s conservatorship hearing, according to a source, since she went on vacation to de-stress from the legal turmoil.

The unidentified insider revealed, “Britney and Sam are now out of town on vacation.” “She needed to de-stress before the big day.”

“Of course she’s pleased with the outcome of the hearing,” the person continued.

After discovering that Judge Brenda Penny had suspended Jamie as the conservator of his daughter’s inheritance, Spears was said to be overtaken with sadness. Page Six reported that the singer was in tears and “actually jumping with delight,” according to an unnamed insider.

The tipster said, “She hasn’t felt joy like this in 13 years.”