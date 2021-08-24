After a leak, Sony releases the official trailer for ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ and fans react.

The official trailer for “Spider-Man: No Way Home” was released on Monday, a day after it was leaked on social media.

The official Twitter account for the “Spider-Man” film released the clip with the remark, “What just happened? Watch the official teaser video for #SpiderManNoWayHome, which will be released in theaters exclusively on December 17th.”

After faux-superhero Mysterio (portrayed by Jake Gyllenhaal) disclosed Parker’s true identity at the end of “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” which was published in 2019, the official 3-minute trailer reveals Peter Parker’s (played by Tom Holland) new challenging life.

Parker communicates with Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) in the teaser in order to make the public forget that Spider-Man and Parker are the same person.

“The multiverse is a concept about which we know disturbingly little,” Dr. Strange warns Spider-Man. The reappearance of Dr. Otto Octavius, popularly known as Doctor Octopus, was confirmed in the trailer. The character originally seen in the 2004 film “Spider-Man 2.”

Fans were ecstatic to watch the trailer, with one stating that they were hoping to see Tobey Maguire return in the next Spider-Man film.

“All I need now is for this man to appear in the official trailer, and my life will be complete,” one person remarked.

“So, rather than Sylvie stabbing Kang, is the MCU now going to explain that the multiverse was caused by Doctor Strange messing up when creating an alternate reality where people don’t know Spider-identity?” Man’s another user wondered. If that’s the case, there’s a lack of coordination and communication in the planning.”

“Electro, Doc Ock, and Goblin that’s insane,” a fan remarked with screenshots from the trailer. But who was it that came up behind Peter in the last photo?”

Another person said that the trailer was not publicly posted initially because “there are a lot of spoilers in here.” That isn’t Dr Strange, so make a loud weeping face. Maybe he took over?” says the wicked doctor odd we’ll meet in “What If?”

Fans went nuts on Sunday after a teaser trailer for the superhero film surfaced on Twitter.

On December 17, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” will be released in theaters. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Phase Four, it will be the fourth film.