After a 'innocent' family play dispute, Dad, 27, receives a dreadful diagnosis.

After a play fight at a family gathering, a Wirral father received a tragic prognosis.

Rob Draper, 27, of Wallasey, was out with his family on a bright summer evening in late July when a relative playfully slapped his stomach during a “mess around.”

Rob began to have “excruciating” stomach aches later that evening, and after finding blood on a subsequent toilet visit, he realized something wasn’t right and went to his GP the next day.

He was brought to Arrowe Park Hospital after explaining his symptoms to his GP, where he was diagnosed with duodenal cancer, which was primarily damaging his pancreas, after a series of tests and hospital visits.

Rob underwent a grueling ten-and-a-half-hour operation to remove the tumor, which included a Whipple procedure to remove his pancreas head.

He is recovering at Royal Liverpool Hospital, where he spoke to The Washington Newsday about his ordeal in the hopes of raising awareness about the need of getting symptoms checked out as soon as possible.

Rob told The Washington Newsday about the “rollercoaster” two months after he first realized there was an issue that evening in July.

“I had a few problems for a couple of years, passing blood on and off now and then, and I had gone to the doctor a number of times, had my prostate tested, and it was all OK, no problems, so I figured it was probably nothing and left it at that,” he explained.

“After work on July 21, I had a couple beers in my front lawn with my girlfriend and family in the lovely weather.”

Rob claims that he and a member of his extended family were “joking around” about having a play fight when he got hit in the stomach inadvertently.

“I was having a drink and playing around with my sister’s boyfriend, and he hit me on the stomach just messing around,” he added.

“Later, I had awful stomach pains and felt like I’d been stabbed.”

