After a horrific dog assault, the puppy is ‘fortunate to be alive.’

After being mauled by another dog in Newton-le-Willows, a puppy is lucky to be alive.

Bertie, a brown and white Cockalier, required two emergency procedures after the event, which occurred while he and his owner were walking through Lyme and Wood Park near the Vista Road entrance.

Towards around 2.30 p.m. on October 6, another dog, described as a “brown and orange staff cross,” broke away from its owner’s grip and charged at the 11-month-old, who was also on a leash, biting him on the neck and stomach.

Bertie was also bleeding from a puncture in his tummy, according to his owner Julia.

“Our Bertie boy has taken a horrible turn,” she explained. Bertie is currently undergoing an emergency operation due to muscle and tissue injury. We are awaiting word from the veterinarian.

“He’s going through a mental breakdown, and he’s terrified and shy.” “Bless him, he won’t go out in the garden without us.” Julia was informed that a dog matching the same description had attacked her earlier that day. The incident has been reported to Merseyside Police for further investigation.

“We can confirm that we received a report of a dog attack in Newton-le-Willows on Wednesday, October 6,” a police spokesperson said.

“A dog was reportedly bitten by a dog described as a’Staffie Cross’ on Vista Road at around 3 p.m., causing injuries to the dog’s neck that required vet attention.”

“I want to make it plain that we will not accept reckless dog ownership,” said Community Policing Inspector Jon Smith.

“It is the obligation of dog owners to keep their dogs on a leash and under control.”

I’d also like to encourage anyone with information about this occurrence or hazardous dogs in their neighborhood to contact us so that we may take any necessary action.”

Please contact Merseyside Police’s social media bureau via Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook Merseyside Police Contact Centre if you observed the incident or have any information about dangerous dogs.