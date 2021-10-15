After a historic spaceflight, George Takei labels William Shatner a “unfit” guinea pig.

George Takei made a dig at William Shatner, his former “Star Trek” co-star, for making a historic voyage to space at the age of 90, reigniting their decades-long enmity.

During Wednesday’s journey to the edge of space with Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin, the 84-year-old actor dropped huge shade when he commented on Shatner becoming the oldest person to travel to space.

Takei told Page Six at the premiere of “Thoughts of a Colored Man” on Wednesday night, “He’s bravely going where other people have gone before.” “He’s a 90-year-old guinea pig, and it’s critical to figure out what occurs.” “So a 90-year-old man is going to show a lot more wear and tear on the human body, so he’ll be a good study subject. He isn’t the fittest specimen of 90 years old, thus he will be an unsuitable specimen! “Added he.

On Wednesday, Shatner completed the journey onboard the Shepard rocket for the NS-18 mission. On board the spaceship, where he was joined by three other passengers, the Canadian-born actor experienced a few minutes of weightlessness.

Shatner gave an emotional testimonial about “the most profound experience” he’d ever had upon his return to Earth.

“I’m overcome with emotion as a result of what just occurred. I just think it’s incredible, incredible. I’m hoping I’ll never be able to recover from this. I’m hoping to keep the feelings I’m experiencing right now “According to The Verge, he said.

Over the years, Shatner and Takei have maintained a rumored animosity that began on the set of their 1966 television series “Star Trek.”

Takei said that the actor who plays Captain James T. Kirk ignored him on production and changed the screenplay for “Star Trek V” so that his character, Hikaru Sulu, would not be given command of a vessel. He’s also referred to Shatner as “very self-centered.” Takei’s charges were denied by Shatner, who claimed that “there’s a psychosis there.” “It’s sad, I feel nothing but empathy for him,” he said, adding that Takei was unhappy about something and was taking it out on him. Shatner only brings up their “controversy” when he “needs a little exposure for a project,” according to Takei, who told The New York Times Magazine in 2015 that there is no true quarrel between them.