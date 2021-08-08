After a heart attack, Bob Odenkirk is doing well, but he advises fans to keep their expectations in check.

Bob Odenkirk provided an update on his health more than a week after collapsing on the set of “Better Call Saul” due to a “small heart attack.”

The 58-year-old actor took to Twitter on Saturday to reassure his followers and supporters that he is doing well and to express his gratitude for the outpouring of love that greeted news of his hospitalization.

“I’m doing fantastic.

“I’ve had my own ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ week of folks requesting I make the world a little bit better,” Odenkirk wrote on Twitter. “Wow! Thank you; I adore everyone at the moment, but let’s keep our expectations in check!”

Fans and celebrities alike were relieved to learn that he is recovering well from his health crisis.

“I adore you, Odie,” says the narrator. I’m glad to hear you’re feeling better. Yes, George Bailey, we need you,” Kathy Griffin said in response to Odenkirk’s tweet.

Brent Spiner wrote, “Bob, I’d like to be the first to wish you a swift recovery.”

“You’ve earned every warm fuzzie you’ve ever received. You are the personification of the Hollywood cliche of the “precious actor.” I’m glad you and your family can unwind a little… Don’t rush back to the office. Melissa Jo Peltier stated, “You are YOURSELF, not your professional persona.”

“You truly make a difference in everyone’s life. After viewing Nobody, I composed a Facebook post that I’d like to share with you. When I found out you weren’t feeling well, it hit me like a ton of bricks. One person wrote, “Sending all good thoughts to you, sir!”

On July 27, while filming the last season of his blockbuster “Breaking Bad” spinoff in New Mexico, Odenkirk fell and was transported to the hospital.

Thousands of fans and celebrities, including former “Breaking Bad” co-stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, former “Better Call Saul” castmate Michael McKean, and “This Is Us” star Sterling K. Brown, expressed their concerns and hopes for Odenkirk’s recovery on social media while waiting for updates on his health.

On July 30, Odenkirk revealed the facts of his on-set health concern, tweeting that he was “going to be OK” and will be “back soon” after suffering a “small heart attack.”

“I suffered a minor heart attack. But thanks to Rosa Estrada and the doctors who figured out how to correct the blockage without surgery, I’ll be fine,” he wrote. “AMC and SONY have also been tremendously supportive and helpful throughout this process. I’m taking a break to rest, but I’ll be back soon.”

Following Odenkirk's update, his "Better Call Saul" co-star.