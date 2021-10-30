After a GP discovered a ‘abnormality,’ a ‘fit as a fiddle’ father was horrified.

A father has shared his cancer story in the hopes of inspiring others to get examined and save lives.

Keith Gabbidon-Thompson, from Halewood, went for a normal check-up in December 2019 that included a prostate check, but the results were’slightly over average.’

Keith was diagnosed with Prostate Cancer in January 2020, despite hoping it would not be serious. Fortunately, it was found early.

Pontin’s journey, according to his father, has ‘undone three months of counseling for him.’

Keith described his prostate removal surgery as a ‘quick process,’ but if it had happened weeks later, the outcome would have been different owing to the epidemic.

According to The Washington Newsday, he said: “I was as fit as a fiddle, feeling really fit and healthy, but I decided to have a MOT check from the doctor, and that’s when they discovered something slightly wrong. This evolved to a malignancy that was so severe that it had to be removed.

“When the pandemic struck, I’d already had my operation; I was fortunate, but it did mean that some appointments had to be made over the phone, and I was unable to attend support groups.

“I really wanted to go to the Liverpool Prostate Cancer Support Group and tell my story and listen to what others had to say, but I was unable to do so.

“I joined an online community and began speaking with people and raising awareness in the hopes of encouraging other men to be screened.

“I believe that the pandemic has had an impact on diagnosis and treatment. If mine had occurred a few weeks or months later, I might not have received treatment as quickly or contracted a disease while in the hospital, adding to my mental health concerns.

“The news that you have cancer is heartbreaking, but those who are afflicted by the epidemic will have to worry twice as much. There was also no support system; you couldn’t get in the car and talk to someone; you were completely alone.

“I truly feel for those who are caught up in that moment.”

Concerns have been expressed that the epidemic has had a significant influence on diagnosis and treatment when life is at its most difficult. “The summary has come to an end.”