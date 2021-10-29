After a gesture by rail workers, a four-year-old girl ‘clung to her ticket for dear life.’

Merseyrail has been lauded by a family after a kind and considerate gesture brightened a young girl’s day.

On Wednesday evening, Rachael Gerrard of Bebington took her four-year-old granddaughter, Luella Trueman, to the River of Lights Festival.

They say they were left beaming after a staff member’s ‘wonderful’ gesture on the train from Hamilton Square to Liverpool at around 8 p.m.

Rachael said she didn’t have to pay for her granddaughter’s transportation because she was under the age of five, but after they had their tickets and boarded the train, a service employee handed Luella her own train ticket on which she could sign her name.

This made Rachael’s granddaughter’s night, and she was ‘totally made up,’ she said.

According to The Washington Newsday, she said: “We planned to leave from Bebington, but instead drove to Hamilton Square to catch the train back. The man at the ticket office handed me a little yellow child’s ticket for her to keep when I received the tickets.

“She held to it with all her might, insisting that she had her ticket and would keep it safe. We were passing through the barricades, and she was overjoyed with her ticket; it had completely changed her night.

“It was a thoughtful touch that didn’t cost much but meant a lot.

“She asked what she could do with her ticket when we got home, and I advised her to keep it for the memories, which she already had. He was very kind and considerate in including her.

“It was a hit with her, and we had a great time. I recall it having a great impact for something so modest, and she was overjoyed.

“It was also her first trip to Liverpool by rail. Merseyrail employees were all quite pleasant. Because it was the River of Light festival, it was fairly crowded, but we felt really safe, and the staff were wonderful.” Rachael had since went to Twitter to share her pleasant experience.

She wrote: "Merseyrail deserves a special mention. Tonight, we traveled from Hamilton Square to Liverpool."