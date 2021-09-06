After a gas leak, the entire primary school was ‘evacuated.’

Following a gas leak, a full Merseyside primary school was sent home this morning.

After discovering a gas leak on the school grounds on Monday September 6, Churchtown Primary School on St Cuthberts Road in Southport sent an email to parents and guardians of pupils at the school.

After a “verified” gas leak, an email was sent out about 11 a.m. today.

“We have suffered a confirmed gas leak on the school premises,” the email stated. The school field has been cleared of all youngsters.

“Engineers are working on a solution, however all students must be picked up from the school field at the following times:

“Years 1 and 2 – 11.30 a.m. from the school field – any siblings can be picked up at this time.

“Years 3, 4, 5, and 6 – 11.50 a.m. on the school field.

“Reception youngsters will be picked up with their siblings from the Botanic Gardens gate at 11.30 a.m.

“Any nursery or reception students who are scheduled to attend this afternoon should not attend.

“Please be aware that the school place will be crowded; if possible, walk.”